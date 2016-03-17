College student selling Irish t-shirts at St. Patrick's Day Parade

Downtown Cleveland is home to one of the largest St. Patrick's Day celebrations in the country.

But one young man was hoping to find more than a pot o' gold out there. Tyler Tagliaferro was looking for cold hard cash.

"I'm selling t-shirts with an Ohio design on it, I'm trying to pay for law school," he said.

The 21-year-old started his t-shirt company Foras Agus Rahunas earlier this month. He says the name harkens back to his own Irish roots.

"It's Gaelic for Progress and Prosperity which is also the motto for the City of Cleveland," he said.

Thousands flock to Cleveland each year for the St. Patrick's Day Parade. One of the largest in the country, this marks its 149th year.

So it makes sense that this is Tyler's first big venture.

"I love being Irish, I love Ohio so I wanted to sell this design to everyone else who loves Ohio," he said.

He's already sold quite a few shirts and is hoping to sell more.

The plan is to attend more events this summer so that he continues to fund his dream of going to law school in the state that he loves.

