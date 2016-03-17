Troopers on alert for St. Patrick's day

"This what we consider an 'all out day', all of our uniformed personnel are out on the roadway right now," said Sgt. Rob Gable.

That’s how Sgt. Rob Gable at the Cleveland post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol described their work effort on this St. Patrick’s Day.

He says they're keeping an eye on those who make the bad decision to get behind the wheel after drinking.

"We're certainly looking for impaired and erratic driving, anyone that poses a danger or risk," added Sgt. Gable.

Between 2009- 2013 almost 300 people died due to drunk driving crashes.

"Certainly, our message to everyone is if they're going to be out and enjoying the St. Patrick's Day holiday, that if they're going to drive, don't drink and if you're going to drink, don’t drive. If you're going to be out and going to be driving, then make a plan," Sgt. Gable said.

Of course, that means do more than plan to have a good time. Remember, don't speed and buckle up. Click it or ticket it or you will most likely get pulled over.

Sgt. Gable pulled over a motorist during the ride along with reporter Harry Boomer watching. This is what he said to the driver.

"Your registration, proof of insurance please," asked Sgt. Gable.

Better have the right paperwork and not be under the influence or you may hear the sound of a jail door closing behind you. Also, keep in mind law enforcement is looking for those who take too great a risk. The legal limit in Ohio is .08 percent of blood alcohol, but you can still be cited or arrested if you're impaired.

According to Sgt. Gable, "Getting behind the wheel when you're buzzed is drunk driving. When you feel the effects or when you've been drinking and you feel like you're fine chance you're not. You're impaired."

Bars owners can have their permits suspended or revoked and they may face high fines if they continue to serve an impaired person or if they sell to under-aged customers.

