Extra patrols set up after woman stabbed to death in bedroom

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH (WOIO) -

Sheriff deputies in Tuscarawas County are investigating a deadly stabbing.

It happened Thursday in a mobile home on Cougar Drive in Midvale.

Authorities say a 39-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times in her bedroom.

The victim, according to investigators, was found by her boyfriend's 17-year-old son.

So far, no one has been arrested. Extra patrols have been set up in the area.

If you have any information call police.

