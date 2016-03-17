Romona's Kids: Logan's Lunches

A 7-year-old boy is helping thousands of hungry children with a campaign that he’s hoping will raise $10,000. We went to Canton to meet this week’s Romona’s Kids.

“I started a food program called Logan’s Lunches that feeds hungry children on the weekends,” said Logan Kuhn.

Logan saw a commercial on television about hungry kids who don’t get enough food, so he asked his grandmother if he could start a food program.

He spoke to the Plain Township Rotary Club and they not only took up a collection on the spot, they also connected him with the Stark County Hunger Task Force.

Logan recently d ropped off hundreds of pounds of food and almost $1,500 he had collected for the Backpack for Kids program.

"They send food on Fridays to the hungry children including two breakfasts, two lunches and a couple of snacks," said Kuhn.

"We’re very proud of Logan because he is a very giving, kind, caring young man," said Susan O’Connor, Logan’s grandmother. "Last year he raised funds to help veterans with PTSD and donated $200 to the Warriors Journey Home and $200 to the SAM Center in Massillon that serves area military," said O'Connor. "I think the good Lord speaks through Logan he’s got a kind heart and a very gentle soul."



"He’s been doing a great job, we call him our little 7-year-old hero," said Amy Weisbrod, Executive Director of the Stark County Hunger Task Force. "Here in Stark County it’s pretty unfortunate, one in every four children is hungry."

"Visit the Logan’s Lunches Facebook page or contact the Stark County Hunger Task Force to d rop off food donations," said Kuhn.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.