Top dog in dogfighting ring pleads guilty

Alvin Banks, 57, is going away for the next two years after pleading guilty in connection with a massive dogfighting operation.

Banks appeared in a Summit County courtroom Thursday and plead to dogfighting and having a weapon under disability.

On November 11, 2014, the Feds and local police received information that Banks was hosting a dogfight at his Cordova Avenue home in Akron.

A raid, which included the FBI and Summit County SWAT, uncovered one of the largest pit-bull dogfighting rings in Northeast Ohio.

48 people were arrested, with 10 being charged in federal court.

Eight pit-bull dogs were rescued, two of which were severely injured due to the dog fighting operation.

Over $52,000 was seized, along with weapons and a sophisticated marijuana grow operation.

Of the 38 people charged, 37 have either plead guilty or were found guilty at trial.

One person is scheduled for trial next month.

