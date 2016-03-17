Heroin epidemic continues in 2016 with spike of overdose deaths

The heroin epidemic here in northeast Ohio has reached new levels.

Cuyahoga County hit with a large number of deaths in short time span. (Source: Raycom)

13 heroin deaths in Cuyahoga County in four days

Heroin mixed with fentanyl has become more common and resulting in more overdoses. (Source: WOIO)

Barbara Wolfe struggled with heroin for years before making it through recovery. (Source: WOIO)

The LCADA Way in Lorain has a wait list for herion addiction treatment at some locations. (Source: WOIO)

There’s new evidence on a growing drug epidemic here in Northeast Ohio.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner says 13 people died in just a five day stretch from March 10th -- March 14.

They died from heroin, fentanyl or a combination.

About half of the deaths happened in Cleveland. The victims ranged in age from 26 to 62.

But the heroin crisis is not contained to Cuyahoga County.

It is affecting families across the state.

Right now in Lorain County there is a six week wait list at a few recovery centers to treat heroin addiction.

More centers are opening across Northeast Ohio, but they can't keep up with the call for help.

For 35-year-old Barbara Wolfe, recovering from an addiction to heroin has been a long road.

“I would say that it was a struggle because I wanted to know when exactly I was going to start feeling better, when these thoughts were going to leave and my body would start repairing itself,” Wolfe said.

The Lorain woman got help in September of 2014 from The LCADA Way.

It was her second attempt to get clean, and she’s doing very well a year and a half later.

She says heroin has a powerful grip.

“I felt like I was possessed, it was just zombie mode. One thing and one thing only was on my mind,” Wolfe said.

The LCADA Way has six facilities from Lorain to Avon.

They offer several levels of treatment, from residential to outpatient care.

Right now they're treating more than 60 women in just one of their outpatient programs.

We asked Barbara how bad the problem really is.

“On a scale of 1 to 10 I would say 1,000. It's insane, the amount of overdoses and the addiction in general,” Wolfe said.

Wolfe is now focused on going back to school and taking care of her kids.

“I couldn't be more blessed, beyond blessed,” she said. “Recovery's a process, just like anything else. And I have to maintain it on a daily basis.”

Experts say heroin mixed with the dangerous drug fentanyl is leading to more deadly overdoses.

Wolfe has this advice for addicts who are struggling to break free of heroin.

“You can start from the lowest of the low and just keep moving forward. It does get better, it definitely, definitely does,” she said.

The LCADA Way just opened a recovery center in Medina.

They have treatment programs specifically for men, women and teens.

They also have a family program to help family members struggling with helping a loved one overcome addiction.

