DNA on shell casing leads police to arrest

Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority Police arrested a suspect who allegedly fired shots into several cars and a residence on Cleveland's east side last week.

On March 8, CMHA Police were called to the 7400 block of Wade Park Avenue for a report of shots fired. Investigators found at least five cars had windows shot out and several rounds went into a residence. No one was shot.

Chief Andres Gonzalez said detectives found spent shell casings for a 9 mm, a .40 caliber and a 7.62 caliber round, which police believe may have been from a fully automatic AK-47.

The casings were gathered and sent to the County Regional Forensics office. It was there that a spent casing had a hit: a DNA match to a Cleveland man.

On March 17, CMHA Police and the US Marshals executed a search warrant at the home of Arion Andrews, 20, from the 1300 block of Russell Street.

He was arrested without incident around 2 p.m.

Police could not yet disclose the findings of the search warrant.

Andrews was booked into the Cleveland City Jail.

