Local Clinic treats patients with "Pride"

MetroHealth Medical Center offers a clinic that caters to the needs of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community.

The MetroHealth Pride Clinic is the first hospital in the U.S. that caters to the needs of the LGBT community. It is a service that helps patients feel more at home when they visit a doctor.

"I would either not make an appointment or put it off forever, and reschedule," said Ginger Marshall.

"I avoid it a lot, partly because I've been through a lot of doctors trying to find out what's wrong with me and I've had some bad experiences," explained Carter Marshall.

For many, just the thought of going to the doctor can cause anxiety.

Carter and Ginger Marshall are a transgender couple. They've been together for seven years.

The two say transitioning has had its challenges.

"20% of transgender people report having been assaulted verbally or physically in a healthcare setting, because people get freaked out about it," said Ginger.

But Carter and Ginger say going to the doctor is now a positive experience because of the caregivers at The Metro Health Pride Clinic. A more relaxed setting they say where they are treated with respect.



"The doctor and the staff are very aware of pronouns. Very aware of proper form of dress. They're very aware of anatomical differences and medications and stuff like that," explained Ginger.



Doctor Henry Ng is an Internist and Pediatrician at Metro health Medical Center. He's also Ginger and Carter's primary care doctor as well as one of the founders of the Pride Clinic. He says creating a comfortable environment for all his patients is key.

"We've been able to create an educational process in addition to our clinical services so that students and nurses and other healthcare practitioners can learn the best ways of addressing people," said Dr. Henry Ng.

And for Carter and Ginger that makes a trip to the doctor much easier.

"Very early on I felt like I was being taken care of, not judged, not bothered. Not pushed out," said Ginger.

Dr. Ng refers the couple to other doctors who are on the same page. Ginger goes with Carter to his appointments for support and it's also a way for both share the information.

