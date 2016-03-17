CPD gets a thumbs up on St. Patrick's Day security

St. Patrick's Day turned into all hands on deck for the Cleveland Police Department.



From the parade in the afternoon to well into the evening in the entertainment districts in the city, every way you looked law enforcement was watching.



"I feel the police presence is really strong this year. We talked about it among our friends. We noticed a lot more than normal," said Kyle Weigand of Lakewood.



Last year? Police responded to 135 calls with 46 arrests. Nine for drunkenness and one felony assault.



There were several intoxicated people, but no major arrests. Cleveland 19 only saw one guy in handcuffs.

The city has not released an official arrest report.

Over at Spirits on West 6th, the food is selling fast and owner George Nakhle thinks this year's crowd was smaller than last year but the city of Cleveland has a good handle on the holiday.

"A lot of people aren't drinking. Cops are doing their job staying heavy on the road. They do a great job on Saturday's as well be keeping the crowds clean. They keep us safe. We thank the Cleveland Police," said Nakhle.



The Republican National Convention hits Cleveland in July and practicing on crowd control can be a good thing.

So far, Cleveland Police have received a thumbs up.

"Its more than enough. It's good. I feel safe," said Ebony McLenton of Cleveland.

