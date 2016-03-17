Special Wish: Brunswick kid becomes Monster for a day

Friday night night the Lake Erie Monsters play against the Manitoba Moose, and when they take the ice at the "Q", they're going to have a new player in uniform with a lot of courage, and a lot of support.

Robert Gibson, 4, will be playing with Monsters thanks to the Special Wish Foundation. Special Wish partnered with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Lake Erie Monster and Dick’s Sporting Goods to give Gibson the chance to be a “player for a day.”

Although Gibson struggles with his health, his parents Chris and Beth Gibson say you would never know from his bright and happy personality.

“He has stage four chronic kidney disease he was diagnosed at birth. He had a kidney transplant when he was 2 1/2 years old. He deals a lot with immune issues,” said his mother Beth Gibson.

“He’s the toughest kid I know,” said his father Chris.

Gibson’s parents say he’s had 14 surgeries since he was born.

Thursday afternoon Lake Erie Monsters’ Captain Ryan Craig surprised Gibson at Dick’s Sporting Goods at Crocker Park in Westlake. Craig hand-picked Gibson’s hockey gear that he’ll wear Friday night on the ice.

The Monsters have arranged for Gibson to practice with the team Friday morning and speak at a news conference where he will sign a “one-day contract.” Gibson will also attend the game with his family Friday night.

“I think that I probably enjoyed it more than Robert. He’s a special kid, they’re a special family, and all of us here at the Monsters are just happy to give back," said Craig.

