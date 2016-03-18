Family: Investigators say Cory Barron's death was 'no accident'

Cleveland homicide investigators returned to Progressive Field on Tuesday to try to figure out what really happened to Cory Barron.

Cleveland homicide investigators returned to Progressive Field on Tuesday to try to figure out what really happened to Cory Barron.

The Lorain County Coroner ruled Tuesday there was no sign of foul play in the death of Cory Barron. The Fremont man disappeared after a Jason Aldean concert at Progressive Field on Friday, July 18.

The door with access to the trash chute was locked during Tuesday night's game. (WOIO)

Police have returned to Progressive Field to continue their investigation in his death. (Source: WOIO)

The family of a Fremont man found dead in a Lorain County landfill nearly two years ago is still looking for answers.

Cory Barron went to a Jason Aldean concert at Progressive Stadium in Cleveland on July 18, 2014.

He went missing that night only to be found dead in a landfill four days later. Progressive Field was one of the stops for the garbage truck.

Barron's sister, Britta Barron shared a post on her Facebook page about the need to find out what happened to her brother.

"It has been my family’s and mine personal promise to Cory to find out what happened that night. For the past 8 months, International Research Group Inc. (IRG), a group of former FBI agents, has been working to help us with that promise to my brother. As we have believed all along, they have found reason to believe that this was no accident," according to the post.

The Lorain County Coroner's office ruled there was no foul play in Barron's death. However, many questions still remained for the family.

Police suspected Barron fell several stories down a garbage chute into a dumpster.

Sources said Barron left his seat during the concert to visit a girl he knew in another section. Then he apparently had an argument with another man or group of men.

Barron had been drinking, however sources said a person would have to crawl into that chute in order to get inside.

"There is a reward being offered for any information leading to an arrest or conviction. We will never stop searching," according to the post.

