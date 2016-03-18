VIDEO | Siblings recall playdates with child ghost at Franklin Castle

Franklin Castle in Ohio City will be featured on national TV show. (Source: Paranormal Lockdown)

Franklin Castle gets national attention Friday night.

The Cleveland house on Franklin Boulevard will be featured on the TV show "Paranormal Lockdown."

Hosts, Nick and Katrina will spend 72 hours investigating any ghostly activity in what is called the state's most haunted house.

The Franklin Castle was built in the 1880s and was home to wealthy immigrant, Hannes Teidemann, and his wife Louise.

The hosts talk with people who grew up in that neighborhood about their experiences.

A brother and sister shared their story of a child ghost that would play with on a regular basis.

"We'd be on the 4th floor and I remember seeing her. She'd be hunched down and she'd be saying, 'mommy'. She wouldn't say anything else but mommy," said one man.

Over the course of their 72-hour investigation, Nick and Katrina capture unnerving voices pleading for help. But it’s when the ghostly residents take on a physical form that the true tragedy of the Franklin Castle is revealed.

The episode airs Friday night at 10 p.m. on Destination America. You check local listings for that network.

