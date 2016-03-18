Avon Police vehicle involved in two-car crash

Avon Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a crash involving an Avon Police vehicle early Thursday morning.

The accident occurred at approximately 2:40 a.m. between an Avon Police cruiser driven by Patrolman Andy Kehl and a second vehicle on state Route 83 between Kinzel Road and Falcon Crest Avenue, according to an Avon Police press release. Kehl was transported to St. John Medical Center in Westlake, and the occupant of the other vehicle was taken to UH Avon Health Center as a precaution.

State Route 83 was closed for two hours as the OSHP investigated the incident and cleared the area. No conclusion has been reached thus far.

