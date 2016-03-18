Ohio State Fair releases lineup for concert series - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Ohio State Fair releases lineup for concert series

COLUMBUS, OH

The Ohio State Fair has announced this year's lineup for the concert series.

Here's the full lineup:

July 27

YES – 7 PM

Tickets: $38-28 – On sale April 2 at Noon

July 28

Lecrae – 7 PM

Tickets: 20 – On sale March 26 at Noon

July 29

Charlie Puth with special guest DNCE – 7 PM

Tickets: $48-35 – On sale March 26 at Noon

July 30

Maddie & Tae with special guest Levi Hummon – 7 PM

Tickets: $20 – On sale March 26 at Noon

July 31

All-Ohio State Fair Band & Youth Choir Concert – 1 PM

Tickets: Free

Kenny Rogers’ Final World Tour with special guests The Oak Ridge Boys and Linda Davis – 7:30 PM

Tickets: $32 - On sale March 26 at Noon

August 1

Rachel Platten/A Great Big World – 7 PM

Tickets: $28 - On sale April 2 at Noon

August 2

That Mancini Magician – Noon

Tickets: Free

Dolly Parton – 7:30 PM

Tickets: $70/55/40 – On sale date TBA

August 3

John Kay & Steppenwolf with special guest Foghat – 7 PM

Tickets: $25 - On sale March 26 at Noon

August 4

Jeff Dunham – 7 PM

Tickets: $40 -  On sale April 2 at Noon

August 5

Keith Sweat/After 7 – 7 PM

Tickets: $25 - On sale April 2 at Noon

August 6

Matthew West with special guest Lauren Daigle – 7 PM

Tickets: $20 - On sale April 2 at Noon

August 7

Sale of Champions Livestock Auction – 7 PM

Tickets: Free

