Suspect turns himself into police in death of 5-month-old Cleveland girl

Several children have been caught in the crossfire of Cleveland's growing gun violence.

Several children have been caught in the crossfire of Cleveland's growing gun violence.

A baby shot and killed Thursday has been identified.

A baby shot and killed Thursday has been identified.

ID'd: 3rd child gunned down in one month in Cleveland

ID'd: 3rd child gunned down in one month in Cleveland

Baby Aavielle Wakefield was shot and killed on Oct. 1. (Source: Facebook)

Charles Caldwell turned himself into police Thursday.

Caldwell is accused in connection with the October homicide of 5-month-old Aavielle Wakefield.

The baby was shot in the chest while riding in a car at 3412 East 145th in Cleveland.

Her sister, mother and another family member were in the vehicle with her as well. They were not injured.

This is the second arrest in Aavielle's murder.

Davon Holmes, 19, was arrested in December. He was charged with aggravated murder, felonious assault, attempted murder, improper discharge of firearm into habitation or school.

Another man was indicted in the case. Lawrence Hilliard was indicted on one count of tampering with evidence.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.