Recipe: Aladdins Falafel

FALAFEL RECIPE

Makes about 20 pieces Chickpeas (soaked) – 1 cup Fava beans (soaked) – ¾ cup Chopped parsley – 4 tbsp ½ onion, chopped 2 cloves garlic ½ teaspoon baking soda Falafel spice mix* 1. Blend ingredients in food processor 2. Scoop out heaping tablespoons and shape into balls 3. Fry in oil of your choice until nicely browned 4. Serve with diced tomato & Tahini sauce* *can be purchased at Arabic specialty stores

FALAFEL SALAD

3 Falafel patties Tomato Cucumber Black Olive Feta Mixed greens Dressing of your choice

FALAFEL PITZA

3 Falafel patties, chopped Tahini sauce Sliced banana pepper Diced tomato Chopped parsley - Spread ingredients on pita, toast until crispy

FALAFEL ROLL

2 Falafel patties, crushed Greens Sliced pickled turnips & pickles Tahini sauce - Roll up ingredients in pita bread and toast until crispy.