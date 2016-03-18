Suspects indicted for Warehouse District SWAT situation

Cleveland police are investigating an incident that occurred at Krush clothing store at 1360 W. 9th street at 7 p.m. Monday evening.

Cleveland police are investigating an incident that occurred at Krush clothing store at 1360 W. 9th street at 7 p.m. Monday evening.

Four people have been indicted in connection to an alleged robbery, shots fired and a SWAT situation at the Krush clothing store last month.

Patrick Burton-Hill, Heriberto Carabello, Michael Pryor and Marcina Davis are all facing charges in connection with the February incident at the downtown clothing store.

Officers were dispatched and SWAT was called in for shots fired in connection with the robbery. Initial reports said customers were inside of the store in the Warehouse District.

Patrick Burton-Hill of San Pablo, CA is facing charges of attempted murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and having weapons under a disability. He was arrested by the gang impact unit, on a charge of felonious assault, and accused of shooting at employees of the store.

Carabello and Pryor are both charged with felonious assault and kidnapping, Carabello faces an additional charge of having a weapon under a disability. He was initially arrested by detectives with the gang impact unit for allegedly having a loaded weapon inside of the clothing store during the alleged robbery.

Davis faces a charge of obstruction of justice.

Court documents state that the suspects had $40,050 that was confiscated by authorities.

All four suspects are scheduled to be in court later this month.

