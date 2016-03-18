19-year-old Cleveland man shot, suspect on loose

A 19-year-old Cleveland man was shot and the person who pulled the trigger remains at large.

Isiah Luellen told Cleveland Police he was robbed of $20 and shot on E. 83rd St. and Superior by an unknown black male wearing a green hoodie, according to a police report.

Luellen sustained gunshot wounds to the arm and side and was dropped off by an unknown driver in a green SUV near his home, according to friends who were walking outside the home at the time of his arrival. Luellen was then transported to University Hospital by emergency responders.

Luellen told police he called a friend to pick him up after he was shot, but does not remember what kind of vehicle his friend picked him up in.

A stolen Honda Civic was found two doors down from Luellen's home.

