Police: Search for missing Akron woman underway

A Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Akron Police Department.

Family members are asking people to be on the lookout for Sandra Younkin.

The 69-year-old was last seen Friday morning when she left her Verdun Dr. home.

Police say Younkin is 5'04'', weighs 135 lbs., has blonde hair, and has green eyes.

She was wearing a grey fuzzy coat and walks with a limp.

Family member say Younkin suffers from Alzheimers and could possibly be traveling to Brimfield or Rootstown in a blue 2012 Hyundai Sonata with license plate number FET7791.



Call or dial 911 if you see Younkin or her car. You can also call 1-866-693-9171.

