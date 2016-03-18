CPD officer arrested for assault

Cleveland Police Officer David Manns, 33, was arrested Friday for felonious assault on a female acquaintance.

According to CPD the incident was reported just before 5 a.m., and Manns was not working at the time.

After a brief investigation, a warrant for felonious assault was issued and Manns turned himself in without incident.

Assigned to the Third District, Officer Manns was hired by Cleveland on November 11, 2013.

After his arrest, Manns was immediately relieved of duty and his city issued firearm was confiscated.

He is currently suspended without pay.

