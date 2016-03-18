Stark Co. student saves choking classmate

The Northeast Ohio Chapter of American Red Cross has awarded nine-year-old Colin Bues with an "Red Cross Acts of Courage Award" after he saved another nine-year-old's life.

"If he wasn't there, I probably would have died," said Weston Bauer.

In a video posted on social media, the two boys describe what happened after jumping on trampolines at a friend's birthday party.

"Right after jumping, we were eating and having fun. We were throwing cheese balls up and catching it in our mouths. I threw it up and it got stuck in my throat and I started choking," said Bauer.

Bues saw Bauer choking and acted quickly.

"I was running, I pushed many people out of the way. I did the Heimlich maneuver. I just had a spark in me saying that my brain needed to do that," said Bues.

Bues saved Bauer's life and he credits the sign posted in Lake Center Christian School's cafeteria. The poster shows what it looks like when someone's choking and then details the right way to perform the Heimlich maneuver.

Principal Sheryl Roberts said it's been posted there for as long as she can remember. She says Bues deserves the recognition.

"You know, some students are more observant than others but again, some things are taught, not caught," she said.

"I think that Colin could save other peoples lives, like he did to me," said Bauer.

"Oh, here's one more thing. After, I threw all the cheese balls in the trash. I just threw them all away," said Bues.

Principal Roberts says they hope to teach the Heimlich maneuver and other safety procedures in all of the classes.

