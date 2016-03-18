Family of unarmed teen shot by police suing city of CLE

A mother and father want answers to why their son was shot and killed by Cleveland Police, even though they know he was robbing a corner grocery store. Still, his parents are now asking, when was the death penalty a sentence for breaking and entering?

A mother and father want answers to why their son was shot and killed by Cleveland Police, even though they know he was robbing a corner grocery store. Still, his parents are now asking, when was the death penalty a sentence for breaking and entering?

Lawyers for the family of 18-year-old Brandon Jones confirm that his family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Cleveland and the officers involved in the shooting.

Jones was shot by a Cleveland Police officer after breaking into a store on the corner of Parkwood Drive and Primrose Avenue in Cleveland on March 19, 2015. He was leaving the store with the stolen goods when a couple of officers confronted him. A struggle ensued and one of the officers fired a shot, striking Jones. He died at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Paul Cristallo and Anthony Jordan, lawyers for Jones' mother Tanya Brown, filed the suit Friday, a day before the one year anniversary of Jones' death. In a news release, they say an eyewitness saw that Jones was not resisting or fighting the officers. They added that police initially refused to give the investigation to an outside agency, but ultimately the case was turned over to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department.

They are seeking compensatory damages, in an amount to be determined by the courts.

Jones' family will be holding a vigil on Saturday, March 19, at 4 p.m. at the exact spot Jones was shot.

"We should all reflect upon the fact that simply because Brandon made the bad decision to steal some change and cigarettes, it doesn't mean that he deserved to die. He was a loving son and brother. He was a young man who needlessly lost his life to an unnecessary use of deadly force," Cristallo and Jones said in the news release.

Cleveland 19 has reached out to the police union but did not receive an immediate response. A spokesperson for the City of Cleveland says they have not yet seen the suit.

