New investigation into the death of Cory Barron

The family of a Fremont man found dead in a Lorain County landfill nearly two years ago is still looking for answers.

The family of Cory Barron is offering a $10,000 reward to discover what really happened to their son.



The 22-year-old died in July 2014. Police believe he fell five stories down a garbage chute at Progressive Field, home to the Cleveland Indians, during a Jason Aldean concert.



Barron's body was found four days later in a Lorain, Ohio landfill.

Now almost two years later Cleveland 19 has learned two retired FBI agents have a different theory.

"We believe somebody, because of the contusions and abrasions and hemorrhaging, somebody perhaps hit him in the face, kicked him in the ribs, picked him up and dropped him down the garbage chute," Richard Wrenn of International Research Group said.

Richard Wrenn and partner David Lyons want any of the 40,000 fans at the concert sitting in section 541 to contact them.

Cory was last seen talking to a female friend in Section 541.

"She said he had a confrontation or heated discussion with a male who followed him from the stands along with several other people and that was the last anyone had seen Cory Barron," Wrenn said.

If you have information about Barron's death call 877-637-6600.

