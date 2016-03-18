Tiny homes now being sold in Cleveland

Could you live in less than 200 square feet? Tiny Houses are the latest trend in home building. Local developers are working on bringing them to a neighborhood near you. We got a tour of a trio of them, now on display at the Home and Remodeling Expo.

Karen Scott, a self-proclaimed pack rat is ready to down-size. That's a serious understatement. She's moving in a 192 square-foot tiny home.

"I've been watching them on TV for a couple years. I'm fascinated with it," she said.

Built by Small Spaces CLE, it's mobile, but not a mobile home. You hook up to city electricity, water and sewer.

Carl Baldesare said this lifestyle and layout works for empty-nesters, those who want to simplify their life, and millennials.



"You've got folks who are coming out of college. They've got student loan debt that they want to pay down. Or before they turn a certain age they want their own place," he said.

Baldesare said they come with all the appliances of a larger house and flexibility.



"People are having trouble selling their house in the city. This solves that problem. If you need to move to North Carolina because that's where your job is taking you, you call, get the electrician and plumber out. They disconnect you, put your wheels back on and we ship you out," he said.



Scott figures the composting toilet will be the biggest challenge, but she's ready to adjust to tiny living.



"My idea is not to be in the tiny house all the time, it's to be living in the great outdoors for the most part," said Scott.



The price tag doesn't mirror the size. These will run you about $250-500 per square-foot because everything has to be custom.

Once you've made the decision to go "tiny" they can be built in about 6 weeks. But you'll need cash. Because of the newness of the concept, it's hard to get financing. However, two of the three at the Home and Remodeling Expo are already sold, so there's clearly plenty of buyers out there.

Tiny houses aren't yet legal residences in Cleveland. They're too small for things like electrical, water and sewer hook-ups. But Small Spaces CLE is working with the city to get zoning, coding and building standards adjusted, and lay the foundation for a tiny home village.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.