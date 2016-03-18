Update: Canton Police arrest homicide suspect

Canton Police have found and arrested 36-year-old Lance Levi Rankin, after finding a body in a home on Worley Avenue NW.

Police found the body inside the home Friday while executing a search warrant. The victim's identification is not being released, pending family notification.

Police apprehended Rankin overnight in a brief pursuit, in which he struck a police cruiser, causing considerable damage. No officers were injured.

Rankin was treated for minor injuries and was booked in the Stark County Jail.

There are few details surrounding the circumstances of the homicide. Jackson Township Police are also assisting in the investigation.

