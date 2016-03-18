Irving, James lead Cavs to season series sweep of Magic

By FRED GOODALL

AP Sports Writer

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Kyrie Irving scored 26 points and LeBron James had 18, including a layup and pair of free throws down the stretch to help the Cleveland Cavaliers hold off the Orlando Magic 109-103 on Friday night.

Channing Frye came off the bench to make four 3-pointers and score 14 against his old team as the Cavs beat the Magic for the 14th consecutive time. A rested James returned to the lineup after taking off Wednesday's home victory over Dallas and finished 6-of-15 shooting with eight assists and seven rebounds.

Victor Oladipo had a career-high 45 points for Orlando, but only scored six in the fourth quarter. The last of his six 3-pointers trimmed Cleveland's lead to 107-103 before James made two free throws to put it away.

