Canton man facing kidnapping, rape charges

A kidnapped Missouri teen has been found in Minerva and police say Eric Shotwell is now facing several charges including, rape.

According to police Shotwell, 41, met the 14-year-old online and drove to West Plains, Missouri, earlier this month.to pick her up.

The girl was found Thursday, March 17, about a week after she went missing.

Shotwell is being held at the Stark County jail in Canton and is expected in court next week.

