Brunswick woman determined to be a Marine

A local woman was so determined to become a Marine she took her fight all the way to the White House.

Baylee Geiss says that she knew she wanted to be a Marine since she was in the eighth grade.

“My grandfather was in the Marines, He had a big impact on my life,” Geiss said.

Geiss started the enlistment during her senior year, and after graduating from Brunswick High School, she began to look forward to starting boot camp.

But just a week before she was set to go, she received a letter saying that she had been denied.

Geiss had two sinus infections in the year before her physical screening for the Marines. The doctors denied her because they were concerned the infections would be a chronic issue.

“They told me that I had something that I didn't have, so I was determined to prove them wrong,” she said.

Geiss sent an appeal but was denied a second time, months later.

“I didn't even know what to feel, my hopes and dreams had been crushed,” she said.

After several months of trying and waiting, Geiss’ father sent her story through the White house website and in February they received a different response.

“Your medical waiver was approved and was sent on behalf of the president,” read the letter sent to Geiss

Geiss was thrilled that she had presidential permission to live her dream, but there was one person she wished she could tell.

During the wait for approval, her grandfather, who became terminally ill, passed away.

Geiss said if she had gone to the initial boot camp as she planned, she would have missed spending precious last moments with him.

“I think he would be proud of me,” she said..

Geiss heads to boot camp Monday morning.

