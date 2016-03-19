Cleveland Sight Center hosted annual 'Spring Fling' event

On Saturday, the Cleveland Sight Center hosted their annual “Spring Fling” event, where children, families, and friends enjoyed festivities including arts & crafts, an egg hunt with beeping eggs, and visit with the Bunny.

Founded in 1906, Cleveland Sight Center (CSC) is the only organization in Northeast Ohio that offers comprehensive services for individuals who are blind or who have experienced vision loss.

From infants to seniors, CSC acts as a life partner, working to educate, empower, and employ. Supported by 150 employees, 57 board members, and more than 500 volunteers, CSC serves more than 14,000 people each year through education, direct services, and preventative vision screenings.

For more information on Cleveland Sight Center, call 216-791-8118 or visit clevelandsightcenter.org.

