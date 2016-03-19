Homeowner 'did not expect swastikas' on Trump yard signs

The swastika, a symbol used by Adolph Hitler in the Third Reich, and used in Olmsted Township to deface George Darwish's Donald Trump yard signs.

Darwish believes it is tied to his being elected to the Township Republican central committee two weeks ago.

"I expected stuff because of my signs and my beliefs, but I did not expect swastikas," Darwish said.

There was nothing on them last night, so the vandals hit overnight. Darwish's wife Rose Ann spotted it Saturday morning.

"I didn't know what it was until I went out there and looked at it and I saw it was a Nazi sign," she said.

Darwish is old enough to know the sacrifice it took during World War II for America to turn the tide of Nazi aggression in Europe and defeat Hitler. That is why he is so offended.

"This threatens all of us, this is why we can still fly that flag here," he said.

Swastikas aren't the only thing spray-painted on the Trump signs. Others have vulgar words. One carries the word heil, as in 'Heil

Hitler'. Only one problem, it was misspelled.

"I'm aware enough politically to know that by putting these signs out here I was gonna create attention, that was the idea. This kind of attention, no,' he said.

Needless to say, someone coming close to your home in the middle of the night with bad intentions wouldn't make anyone comfortable.

Darwish is no exception.

"I have my family that lives here that I'm very concerned about now for their safety because this takes it to a whole other level, other than tearing up a Trump sign," he said.

Darwish and the Olmsted Township Police Department are taking the matter seriously. A police report has been made, but so far no suspects.

In advance of the vandals being caught and punished Darwish has a message for whoever used the swastikas.

"Whoever did this, shame on you," he said.

