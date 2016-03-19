2 found dead in Hudson home

Hudson police and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation were stationed outside a home in the 7600 block of Ravenna Rd. for hours Saturday after they found two bodies inside.

Police say a call came in around noon.

Investigators came and taped off off the ranch style home, that sits at a distance from neighbors on either side.

Police are have not released names or details about the causes of death but Investigators moved in and out of the house taking out bags and gathering evidence.

A friend of the deceased woman told Cleveland 19 the woman was married and had three children.

Police say the deaths are unknown and the case is currently under investigation.

