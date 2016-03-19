Willowick Mayor Richard Bonde passes away, services set - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Willowick Mayor Richard Bonde passes away, services set

Richard Bonde (Source: City of Willowick website) Richard Bonde (Source: City of Willowick website)
WILLOWICK, OH (WOIO) -

Willowick Mayor Richard Bonde has died, city officials said on Saturday. 

According to Willowick Police Department, Bonde, 65, died Saturday morning. 

Cause of death is unknown. According to The News-Herald, Bonde was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2015.

Mass of Christian Burial For Bonde is set for Tuesday, March 22, 2016 at St. Mary Magdalene Church, 32114 Vine St. in Willowick. Family will receive friends from noon until 6:45 p.m.

Interment will be private.

