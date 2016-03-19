Willowick Mayor Richard Bonde passes away, services set

Willowick Mayor Richard Bonde has died, city officials said on Saturday.

According to Willowick Police Department, Bonde, 65, died Saturday morning.

Cause of death is unknown. According to The News-Herald, Bonde was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2015.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mayor Richard Bonde's family as well as the Willowick community. He will be missed. — City of Mentor (@cityofmentor) March 19, 2016

It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of Mayor Richard Bonde. He truly loved the City of Willowick. — W-E Library (@WELibrary) March 19, 2016

Mass of Christian Burial For Bonde is set for Tuesday, March 22, 2016 at St. Mary Magdalene Church, 32114 Vine St. in Willowick. Family will receive friends from noon until 6:45 p.m.

Interment will be private.

