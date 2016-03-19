1 dead in 2-car crash in Mansfield

A Greenwich, Ohio man is dead after striking another vehicle head-on, police say.

The Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the Saturday morning crash that left Clarence Jackson, 79, dead.

OSHP say Jackson was traveling southbound on State Route 545 around 11:57 a.m. when he negotiated a curve and traveled left of center, striking a Subaru Forrester.

Paul and Mary Ruth Bright, both age 76, were transported to the hospital. Jackson later died from his injuries.

Safety belts were in use by both drivers and passenger.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.