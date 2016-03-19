Wrong-way crash shuts down Shoreway

Wrong way crash under investigation. (Source: Raycom Media)

At least two people have been injured in a crash on the Cleveland Memorial Shoreway in Cleveland caused by a vehicle traveling west on the eastbound side of the highway.

Police say the crash occurred late Saturday afternoon near W. 45 Street.

The highway was temporarily shut down.

The conditions of the victims are not known.

The crash remains under investigation.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.