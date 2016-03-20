One person injured in Akron house fire Sunday morning

Akron Firefighters were called to a house fire at 1217 W. Wilbeth Rd. around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Officials say that one person was taken to the hospital with injuries as fire crews continued to battle the blaze.

At this time there is no word on their condition or what caused the fire.

