Easter Baskets aren't just about candy anymore!

Believe it or not, Toys''R"Us manager Dawn Krueger says Easter is the second busiest time of the year at her store in Mentor.

Easter Baskets that were once filled with chocolate bunnies and jelly beans are now more crowded with trinkets and toys than candy eggs.

Krueger displayed some of the specialty baskets that have themes that are really popular right now.

"These are some of the hottest things out in toys right now. All the little ones like Paw Patrol. You've got Shopkins. Nobody can get enough Shopkins. We have baby's first basket here and, of course, there's Star Wars. That's so popular, and there is lots of fun things you can put in these like kites and what not for springtime, and then Frozen is still popular," described Krueger.

Candy seems to be taking a back seat to some of the baskets parents seem to prefer for their kids nowadays.

"You can always add more to these because we do have eggs and candy - a large supply of that," added Krueger.

You don't have to spend a lot of money to build the perfect Easter Basket either.

Krueger demonstrated a basket that she put together for just 10 bucks filled with simple items that any child would love.

"This one is just ten dollars, and all you need to do is grab any baskets, eco-friendly bags are great these days. We used a sand bucket here. We just gathered some items from our dollar shop and made an arrangement, and again, you can always toss a little candy in there. But, you've got sidewalk chalk and jacks and squirt guns," said Krueger.

