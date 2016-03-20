Fire causes roof to collapse at Wendy's - VIDEO

A Massillon Wendy's will have to be demolished after a fire on Sunday.

The Massillon Fire Department responded to the blaze at Wendy's on Lincoln Way East just before 9:45 a.m.

Fire officials said no injuries were reported and everyone was able to make it out unharmed.

There was no word on how the fire started, however, firefighters said it started in the back of the restaurant.

Five employees were inside the store at the time. There are about 50 full and part-time employees that work at the location.

Heavy flames and smoked caused the roof to collapse.

The fire was put out at about 1:45 p.m.

