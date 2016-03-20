80-year-old man found dead, violence suspected

Cleveland Police are investigating the death of an 80-year-old man.

Police say relatives discovered John Samuels outside in the driveway of his Osceola Avenue home around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

"He kept to himself he and didn’t bother anybody. He was a real nice man," said a neighbor who said she lived behind Samuels for six years.

Police say he was last seen earlier Sunday morning and the elderly man had some bruises and abrasions. However, the cause of death is not yet determined. The homicide unit is investigating his mysterious death that even family members are struggling to understand.

After the news broke family gathered at his home to comfort and console each other.

"It’s sad. We don’t have any evidence of how it happened just that it did happen. We’re just trying to connect the dots as we go and this is a terrible terrible thing that happened to my uncle," said Samuels' nephew Gary Samuels Sr.

Relatives called him a good man and father who was skilled in cement work and construction.

This matter will be further investigated.

