Pop artists perform private concert for Special Wish children

Pop artists TRYON & Alex Angelo appeared at a private event for ten wish children from A Special Wish Foundation Cleveland Chapter on Sunday.

Local charity, In Your Shoes – The Sophia Capo Memorial Foundation (IYS), reached out to both artists, who are in town for a performance at The Grog Shop on Sunday evening.

"TRYON and Alex Angelo both responded right away and very excited to spend some time with these amazing kids on Sunday, we truly appreciate their support." said Lauren Capo, Vice President, In Your Shoes.

A Speical Wish Foundation Cleveland Chapter (ASW) then reached out to their existing community partners at Dave & Busters in Westlake who have donated a private space for this event.

"Many of our wish children are immune compromised, so going to a concert or a show is out of the questions", says, Jason Beudert, co-founder, A Special Wish Foundation Cleveland Chapter. "Dave & Busters have been gracious enough to open their doors early so this event can take place and our wish children won't need to worry about crowds."

TRYON performed an acoustic performance of their hit single "Somebody to Love Me".

Both artists stayed around following the private concert to meet the wish children and their families, sign autographs and take photographs.

