Kayaker found dead in Portage County ID'd

Authorities have identified the body that was found in the water Sunday at West Branch State Park as 20-year-old Luke Collins of Medina.

The Portage County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 6:00 p.m. Saturday evening.

Officials say two men went missing around 6:15 p.m. Collins and his friend were in separate kayaks.

One of the kayakers was rescued and assisted by a fisherman. He was taken to the hospital and treated. He was later released.

Crews suspended their search efforts overnight.

Search efforts resumed at 8 a.m. Sunday. Collins was found just after 11:30 a.m.

Portage County Coroner Chief Investigator Tom Decker said the preliminary cause of death is drowning. An autopsy will be performed to determine the official cause of death.

The Portage County Sheriff's Department and Ohio Department of Natural Resources are investigating.

