Fire technician found dead at TimkenSteel Faircrest plant

Perry Township Fire personnel responded to a report of a person electrocuted at TimkenSteel's Faircrest plant.

A dispatcher said crews were called at 4:20 p.m. to the plant at 4511 Faircrest St. SW and the coroner was later called to the plant.

“Around 3:50 p.m. Sunday, a TimkenSteel fire technician who was conducting a check of fire extinguishers at Faircrest Steel Plant was found unresponsive. The Stark County coroner later declared him dead at the scene. We continue to work with local officials in their investigation. We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague and we extend our sympathy to his family," said TimkenSteel spokesperson Joe Milicia.

Authorities are still investigating.

