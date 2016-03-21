Deadline Monday for bars wanting to serve alcohol until 4 a.m. during RNC

Deadline Monday for bars wanting to serve alcohol until 4 a.m. d - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Bar and restaurants have until Monday to apply for waivers to allow them to serve alcohol until 4 a.m. the following day during a major event. 

Under a recently enacted Ohio statute, holders of certain Ohio liquor permits may apply for a "major event" waiver that would allow the holder to extend service time for beer or liquor from 1 a.m. or 2:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. the following day during a major event.

Under the new provisions of the law, the Republican National Convention in July would be considered a "major event." 

The waiver will be from Sunday, July 17 through Thursday, July 21 2016. 

