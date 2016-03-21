CPD officer pleads not guilty in assault of woman

Officer David Manns, 33, was arrested Friday for felonious assault on a female acquaintance.

A Cleveland police officer pleaded not guilty in court Monday.

Officer David Manns, 33, was arrested Friday, March 18 for felonious assault on a female acquaintance.

According to CPD the incident was reported just before 5 a.m., and Manns was not working at the time.

After a brief investigation, a warrant for felonious assault was issued and Manns turned himself in without incident.

The judge issued a no-contact order in the case.

Manns is currently suspended without pay and remains out on bond.

The city hired Manns Nov. 11, 2013. He was assigned to the 3rd District.

