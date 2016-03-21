Van smashes into Rite Aid, drives off with ATM

No word if anything was stolen. (Source: WOIO)

Bricks are everywhere after a smash and grab. (Source: WOIO)

Police are investigating another smash and grab at a local business.

The crash left a mess behind overnight at the Rite Aid at 14610 Harvard Avenue.

Police say two men, both black, one wearing white hoodie and jeans, second wearing all black, slammed their van into the store and stole the ATM.

The ATM was later found in the area of East 94th Street and Kenmore behind an abandoned house. It was broken open and all of the cash inside was gone.

The suspect vehicle was located nearby on Wade Park. The Dodge Caravan had been reported stolen on March 20, 2016. The van was seriously damaged.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The incident remains under investigation.

