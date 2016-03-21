Funeral services set for TimkenSteel fire tech

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the death of a fire technician at TimkenSteel's Faircrest plant.

A dispatcher said crews were called at 4:20 p.m. Sunday to the plant at 4511 Faircrest St. SW.

Kenny Ray, Jr. was found dead. Ray also worked as a Creston police officer and an EMT/firefighter with Uniontown.

Nitrogen exposure is the suspected cause of Ray's death.

A TimkenSteel official said Ray was conducting a check of fire extinguishers.

"Subsequent readings by the company and fire department detected oxygen levels in the area where the employee was found were less than 4 percent," according to a statement by OSHA. "When nitrogen concentrations increase (eg: when purging equipment) and the oxygen levels drop below 19.5 percent, rapid suffocation can occur."

"We offer our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of the worker who died in a preventable workplace incident," said Howard Eberts, OSHA's Area Director in Cleveland. "Companies that have nitrogen systems need to make sure that they recognize the hazard of oxygen deficiency that can be created by its ability to displace oxygen."

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague and we extend our sympathy to his family," said TimkenSteel spokesperson Joe Milicia.

OSHA will conduct a thorough investigation and may issue citations and penalties if the agency finds violations of OSHA standards or law.

Funeral services for Ray will be held this Saturday March 26, 2016 at the Maranatha Bible Church at 1424 Killian Rd. Akron Ohio 44312.

Calling hours will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Stark County Firefighters Association services will conduct Last Alarm ceremony at 1 p.m.

The procession will be a police/fire procession.

It will begin at the church to Pickle Rd. then left onto E. Turkeyfoot Rd. (SR 619).

Then to Oakwood Ave. in Uniontown to pass by the Uniontown Fire Department (13055 Oakwood Ave. Uniontown,OH 44685).

The procession will then continue onto Canton Rd. and proceed north to Hillside Memorial Park in Akron.

