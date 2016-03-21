Woman found face down, bleeding from head on Cleveland's east side

A body was found on the east side of Cleveland. (Source: WOIO)

Police found a body on the city's east side around 7 a.m. Monday.

The victim, a 51-year-old black woman, was found in the 10200 block of Folk Avenue, near 102nd Street.

The body was found face down, inside the garage of an abandoned home. Police say she was unresponsive and was bleeding from her face and head.

EMS declared her dead on scene.

Police do not have any suspects and her cause of death has not been released.

If you have any information give police a call.

