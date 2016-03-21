Water survival classes teach self-rescue skills

A lot of people will be traveling to warm destinations for spring break and that has some raising awareness about water safety for kids who will be around pools or the ocean.

More than 800 children die from drowning every year. The main reason is not knowing how to swim. We watched a water survival class in Berea, where kids as young as six months can take these lessons.

It's called Little Aquanauts. The goal is to teach kids self-rescue skills; how to survive if they fall into a pool until help arrives. For the parents and for the instructor, swimming isn't just recreational, it's a life skill.

Christina Rosander knows how dangerous the water can be, her cousin nearly drown.

"She was three and she fell into a backyard pool and she ended up getting rescued by her older sister. She lived until age 12, she was not OK," says Rosander.

The tragedy triggered a need inside Christina, to make sure more kids would be safe around water. She now teaches Little Aquanauts Water Survival Classes at the Berea Recreation Center.

"If they should fall in, I train them to know how to right themselves if they're tumbling all about and they can pop back up and float on back."

Henley is just ten months old and she can roll over, onto her back, all on her own. She started taking Christina's class at six months. Her dad is a paramedic and has seen all too often the consequences of children who fall into water and don't know what to do.

"God forbid she ever gets away from us and ends up in water, at least she has a fighting chance," says Charles Cali.

The classes can be hard to watch and parents do get criticism from family members for putting them in class. But they say it gives them a fighting chance and the kids learn to like the water.

"It's definitely hard to watch, it's not something, OK, it's great, but you think of the consequences later in life," adds Cali.

The sessions are an intense ten minutes long. They're all one-on-one. Christina says it takes an average of 18-24 sessions for her students to get it.

"it doesn't take them long to figure out the difference of my face is in the water and I don't like it, I can't breathe, to the comfort of being on their back and being able to relax and breathe," says Rosander.

Christina says this is a process, you're not just throwing these kids in the water. In the beginning, she says, it's about getting them more comfortable in the water and then with all the repetition, the rolling and floating eventually becomes instinct.

Christina says this is obviously not to replace adult supervision, this is to give the kids a chance to survive if they fall in.

