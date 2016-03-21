Cleveland ranked as 10th best city for Easter celebrations

Very few would argue against Cleveland being ranked as one of the 10 best places to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

But Easter?

According to a new report from WalletHub, the Forest City is the 10th best city for Easter celebrations. So trade those shamrocks and green beers for eggs and rabbit ears, because the party apparently doesn't stop along Lake Erie.

WalletHub based its decisions on 13 different metrics across four key dimensions: Easter Observers (compiling the percentage of Christian population, diversity of Christianity and number of churches per 100,000 residents), Easter Traditions (restaurants, candies and even the price of eggs), Kids' Easter (egg hunt events and such) and the Easter Weather Forecast (in which Cleveland predictably finished in the bottom fourth).

So how did Cleveland grab two top-10 holiday observance rankings in a week?

Cleveland finished sixth in Easter Observers, 24th in Easter Traditions, 67th in Kids' Easter and 88th in Easter Weather, for a total score that pushed it just past Minneapolis, Minnesota, and left it just behind Honolulu, Hawaii.

Yes, Cleveland is merely one one-hundredth of a point from being an island paradise!

But to bring us back to reality, Cleveland did lose to Pittsburgh again, although this time it wasn't on a football field. The Steel City finished No. 1, powered by a No. 2 ranking in both "Easter Observers" and "Easter Traditions".

