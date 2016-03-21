Pair of comets zip by Earth this week

Did you feel a light breeze this morning at around 8:14? If you did, it was NOT one of two "twin comets" that will zip past the Earth this week.

"WAIT, WHAT?! Did she say TWIN COMETS?! NEAR EARTH?"

Absolutely! Don't worry though...there's no need to panic.

The two comets in question will fly past Earth this week at what NASA quantifies as a "safe" distance. One already whizzed by this morning (Remember that 8:14 AM breeze?) at a distance of approximately 3.3 million miles. The second comet will fly by our planet tomorrow morning at 10:30. This one will be at a distance of about 2.2 million miles. According to NASA, that will be the third closest flyby of a comet in recorded history.

If you're hoping to catch tomorrow's show, you'll have to settle for your imagination (unless you have a sophisticated, professional, high-powered telescope, of course). Neither comet can be seen with the naked eye.

