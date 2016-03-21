Q&A: RTA considers fare increases, service cuts

RTA started a series of public hearings Monday, running through April 6, to get input on possible fare increases and/or service cuts.

The 2016 RTA budget faces a $7 million shortfall. Last week, RTA CEO & General Manager Joseph Calabrese visited Cleveland 19 News to explain the challenges facing RTA. Here are the answers to questions riders and taxpayers might have about the problem:

Why is RTA short $7 million this year?

RTA says the state reduced its investment in public transit from $42 million in 2002 to $7.3 million in 2015. A 2015 ODOT study concluded that the state needed to increase its investment in mass transit, but it got cut from the state budget approved in June. RTA says Ohio has the lowest per capita investment in mass transportation or any state of equal or larger size. A comparison to some nearby states of similar size:

State Per Capita Investment Population Ohio $0.63 11.5 million Michigan $24.33 10.9 million Illinois $63.26 12.8 million Pennsylvania $85.55 12.4 million

How long since RTA last increased fares?

Seven years.

What kind of fare increase is RTA looking at?

RTA says current fares cover about 20 percent of the cost of a bus or train ride, and about 5 percent of costs for paratransit. (Transportation for handicapped citizens.) Their goal is to raise fares to cover about 25 percent of that cost.

They say industry statistics show that for every 10 percent fares are increased, a mass transit system will lose about 4 percent of its ridership. They are considering a fare increase from the current base rate of $2.25 up to $2.75. RTA says they want a balance between fares and serving a large number of riders.

Base Fare Ridership Fare Revenue $2.25 (current) 47,000,000 $48 million $2.50 45,150,000 $52 million $2.75 43,350,000 $55.6 million

What kinds of service cuts are they considering?

RTA is looking at discontinuing segments of routes, modify the days and times of some routes and/or discontinuing entire routes. They hope to achieve about a 3 percent reduction in service miles. RTA points out that they have increased service miles 11.8 percent since 2011, so this decrease would bring service back to about 2013 levels.

Discontinue Segment of Route Modify Day/Time of Route Discontinue Entire Route #7: Monticello - Euclid Hts, east of Richmond Rd Waterfront Line: discontinue after 7:00pm eastbound trip, every evening except for Browns games #2: East 79th #32: Cedar, east of David Myers Parkway and I-271 Green Line: discontinue after 8:00pm eastbound trip, every evening except for Browns games #43: Lake - Wolf #34: E. 200 - Green, south of Shaker Blvd/Green Rd. Rapid Station #8: Cedar - E 116, discontinue evenings (generally after 6:30pm) and weekends #239 Euclid Park-N-Ride #37: E. 185 - Taylor, south of Severance Town Center #77F: Brecksville, discontinue weekends #751/752/761: North Olmsted/Maple Heights Schools #45-45A: Ridge, segment south of Tri-C West #86: Rocky River Dr - Berea, discontinue evenings (generally after 6:30pm) and weekends #78: W. 117 - Puritas, deviations to NASA Glenn Research Center & Wanda Ave. #79A-B: Fulton, south of Memphis Ave. #81: Tremont - Storer, deviations to Lakeview Terrace and W 7/Starkweather Consolidate weekday daytime #68: Bagley and #86: Rocky River Dr - Berea; discontinue #68 in Jefferson Parkway area and #86 south of Bagley Rd; link Tri-C West to Baldwin-Wallace University

Where can I speak out about the proposed service cuts and fare increases?

There are 13 public hearings between March 21st and April 6. Click here for the list.

What has RTA done to keep costs down?

RTA says it finished last year $6 million under budget. They say they also negotiated a new union contract that ties wage increases to revenue. They’ve deployed 90 compressed natural gas buses that cut fuel costs by 50 percent over conventional vehicles.

